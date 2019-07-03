This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 3 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (29) appears in court charged with the murder of Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy

Logan Jackson “made no reply” when charged with the killing, the court heard.

By David Raleigh Wednesday 3 Jul 2019, 11:31 AM
1 hour ago 4,566 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4707834
Kevin Sheehy
Image: Brian Keane/Inpho
Kevin Sheehy
Kevin Sheehy
Image: Brian Keane/Inpho

A 29-YEAR-OLD man has appeared before Limerick District Court, charged with the murder of Irish champion boxer Kevin Sheehy.

Logan Jackson with an address at Longford Road, Coventry, in England, “made no reply” when charged with the killing, the court heard.

There was a heavy garda presence at the court, and a large crowd attended courtroom no six for the brief hearing.

Detective Garda Pat Whelan gave evidence before Judge Marian O’Leary of arresting Jackson at 8.21pm yesterday, at Roxboro Road garda station.

He told the court he “formally charged Mr Jackson with the murder of Kevin Sheehy” at 8.36pm last night at Roxboro garda station.

Detective Garda Whelan said when charged with the killing, Jackson “made no reply”.

Con Barry, solicitor for the accused, said he had “no questions” regarding evidence given about the arrest, charge and caution of his client.

Jackson, who wore a grey trousers and black hooded top, did not speak during the brief hearing, which lasted less than two minutes.

Details of the alleged murder were not heard.

Courtroom no 6 was thronged with up to 30 uniformed and plainclothes gardai.

Gardaí involved in the ongoing murder probe attended the hearing, including Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche and Superintendent Brian Sugrue who are leading the investigation.

Members of Sheehy’s family, and other supporters also attended the hearing.

A group of women shouted at the accused as he was remanded in custody.

Jackson was granted free legal aid and remanded in custody.

He was then delivered by garda escort to Limerick Prison, located a few yards from the courthouse, where he will be held on remand.

A large group of people stood outside the prison entrance gates after the hearing ended.

Mr Jackson is scheduled to appear before Limerick District Court again on 9 July.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Raleigh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie