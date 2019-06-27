This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 27 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kevin Spacey sued over alleged groping incident

The lawsuit filed yesterday seeks unspecified damages for “severe and permanent mental distress and emotional injuries”.

By Associated Press Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 10:15 PM
26 minutes ago 1,927 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4700792
File photo of Spacey attending a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Massachusetts earlier this month.
Image: Steven Senne/AP/PA
File photo of Spacey attending a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Massachusetts earlier this month.
File photo of Spacey attending a pretrial hearing at district court in Nantucket, Massachusetts earlier this month.
Image: Steven Senne/AP/PA

A YOUNG MAN who accused Kevin Spacey of groping him at a resort island bar in 2016 filed a lawsuit against the actor, who is also fighting a criminal charge stemming from the alleged assault.

The lawsuit filed yesterday seeks unspecified damages for “severe and permanent mental distress and emotional injuries”.

The accusation was first brought in 2017 by former Boston TV anchor Heather Unruh, who said Spacey got her then 18-year-old son drunk and sexually assaulted him at the Club Car, a restaurant and bar on Nantucket where the teen worked as a busboy.

Spacey, who has denied the groping the teen, pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and battery in January. His lawyers have accused the man of lying in the hopes of winning money in a civil case against the two-time Oscar-winner.

Given Spacey’s “status as a public figure, (the accuser) and his family members have a significant financial motive to fabricate the instant allegations,” Solicitor Alan Jackson said in court documents filed in the criminal case.

An email was sent today requesting comment from Jackson.

The allegation

The man told police he went over to talk to Spacey after his shift ended at the Club Car because he wanted to get a picture with the actor. He said Spacey bought him several drinks and tried to persuade him to come home with him before unzipping the man’s pants and groping him for about three minutes.

The accuser told police he tried to move Spacey’s hands, but the groping continued, and he didn’t know what to do because he didn’t want to get in trouble for drinking because he was underage. The man said he fled when Spacey went to the bathroom.

The lawsuit says the assault has left the man “unable to fully disclose in complete detail” the degree to which Spacey abused him “emotionally and physically”.

The Associated Press does not typically identify people alleging sexual assault.

The criminal case against Spacey has centered on the cellphone used by the accuser the night of the alleged groping, which the defence says it needs to recover text messages it says will support Spacey’s claims of innocence.

Nantucket District Court Judge Thomas Barrett earlier this month ordered the man to hand the phone over to the defence, but his lawyer said last week they cannot find it.

The judge has now given them until 8 July to produce the phone. Otherwise, the man, his parents and his lawyer must appear in court that day to explain what they know about its whereabouts.

It’s the only criminal case that has been brought against Spacey since several sexual misconduct allegations crippled his career in 2017.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie