Coronavirus: Kildare lockdown to be lifted with immediate effect

THE LOCKDOWN MEASURES in place in Co Kildare have been lifted, the government said today.

The Cabinet agreed to lift the extra restrictions in place in Kildare following a meeting of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) today.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said on Twitter: “Today is a huge milestone. Evidence from Kildare, Laois and Offaly proves that localised measures do work. This knowledge will be a key part of our plans as we aim to reduce the spread of Covid-19 while re-opening our society and economy.”

In a statement, the government said the additional measures will be lifted “with immediate effect”.

The rolling five-day average in Kildare is 10.8 cases as of 29th August, the government said.

This compares to a five-day average of 22.2 cases in Kildare on 6 August.

75 cases were notified in Kildare in the week to 29 August compared to 238 cases notified in the week to 8 August, 170 cases in the week to 15 August, and 159 cases in the week to 22 August.

“As the epidemiological situation both nationally and in Kildare are broadly similar, there is no longer a rationale for a differentiated approach between Kildare and the rest of the country,” the statement said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Twitter that this decision “was only possible because of the people of Kildare – their extra effort, their sacrifices and their patience”.

“Numbers in Kildare now similar to rest of country. We must all stay vigilant,” he said.

Last week, hopes of an early release were dashed for residents in the county when Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said Covid-19 case numbers in Kildare had not stabilised sufficiently.

Localised restrictions in the county were extended for a fortnight after being first introduced on 7 August along with Laois and Offaly.

Laois and Offaly saw restrictions lifted, but in Kildare they were due to remain until 6 September before today’s announcement.

Over the weekend, Independent TD Cathal Berry told Newstalk Breakfast that the “numbers are very, very reassuring – in fact actually encouraging”.

Fianna Fáil’s Kildare North TD James Lawless told TheJournal.ie that progress in the numbers is “very welcome”.

“The people of Kildare have earned a break now,” he said, though he warned that even if restrictions are eased, peoples’ vigilance must remain.

He said he has been in daily contact with Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly about the Kildare lockdown and the trend in cases.

Donnelly said last week that the restrictions in Kildare are working, adding: “If they can be lifted early they certainly will be.”

Minister of State for Research & Development, Farm Safety and New Market Development, Kildare South TD, Martin Heydon acknowledged that the people in the county were “fed up” and “annoyed” at being the only county in the country where additional restrictions have been imposed.

With reporting by Orla Dwyer