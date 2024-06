THE WINNER OF RTÉ’s Super Garden competition has died, just days after winning the national gardening competition.

John Dooley of Woodlands, Castledermot, Co Kildare died on Wednesday, 5 June.

He will be missed by his wife Liz, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

He had won the top prize last week and displayed his winning garden at the Bloom festival in Dublin over the weekend.

John’s funeral will take place at noon on Saturday, 8 June at The Church of The Assumption in Castledermot, followed by burial in Coltstown Cemetery.

The family asked that any donations be made to the Irish Heart Foundation.

The finished garden RTÉ RTÉ

He grew his own vegetables, and even an orchard. John told RTÉ that gardening was like therapy for him.

His wife Liz applied for Super Garden on his behalf without his knowledge.

On the show, he designed a garden for Daija and her daughters, Amanda and Amelia. Daija has scoliosis and was unable to complete the garden herself.