Dublin: 8°C Monday 31 January 2022
Gardaí launch investigation following alleged assault of teenage girl in Kilkenny

The alleged incident happened in the Johnstown area this afternoon.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 31 Jan 2022, 5:20 PM
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following an alleged assault on a teenage girl this afternoon. 

The incident happened in the Johnstown area of north Kilkenny while the teenager was out walking. 

Gardaí are at the scene of the incident this afternoon. The teenager is said to have received minor injuries during the alleged incident.

A garda spokesman confirmed an assault investigation is underway. 

“The girl was approached by the male and assaulted before the man left the scene.

“The teenage girl was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny and treated for shock and a physical injury (non-life threatening). Investigating Gardaí have carried out an initial interview with the girl.

“The male is best described, at this time, as a white male in his 40s with an Irish accent.”

