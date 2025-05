SEAN MCGOVERN, A leading member of the Kinahan Organised Crime Group, has been charged with five offences, including the murder of Noel Kirwan in 2016.

McGovern (39) appeared before judges Karen O’Connor, Gráinne Malone and Elma Sheahan at the Special Criminal Court this evening amid a heavy Garda presence.

He was extradited from the United Arab Emirates via an Irish Air Corps CASA aircraft last night.

He appeared in court dressed in a grey t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms, white socks and black sliders. He spoke only to confirm his name.

Detective Sergeant Donal Daly gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution of McGovern.

He told the court that he arrested McGovern at 6.38pm at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel.

He said he met McGovern in a holding cell at the Criminal Courts of Justice at 7.27pm.

He said he handed him a copy of the charge sheet and showed him the original charge sheet. He said he explained the nature of the charges to McGovern “in ordinary language”.

The court heard that McGovern is charged with five offences.

He is charged with the murder of Christopher – aka Noel – Kirwan on St Ronan’s Drive in Clondalkin, Dublin on 22 December 2016. Kirwan, a 62-year-old grandfather, had no involvement in criminality.

He is also charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation in connection with Kirwan’s murder between 20 October and 22 December 2016, and facilitating Kirwan’s murder.

Separately, McGovern is charged with directing the activities of a criminal organisation in relation to the monitoring of the activity of James Gately between 17 October 2015 and 6 April 2017, both dates inclusive.

He is also charged with participating in activity with conspiracy to murder James Gately between those dates.

Olan Callanan BL, appearing for McGovern, said he had spoken to his client about the schedule of charges and that the defence would be reserving its position in relation to the lawfulness of the arrest and the jurisdiction of the court in relation to the matters.

There was no application for bail.

McGovern was remanded in custody to appear again via videolink from Portlaoise Prison on 5 June at 11am.

McGovern was detained in Dubai in October last year. It followed the issuing of an Interpol Red Notice.

A warrant had been issued for McGovern’s arrest in connection with the murder of Noel Kirwan in December 2016.

McGovern was shot during the failed Hutch gang attempt to kill Daniel Kinahan at the Regency Hotel in 2016, an event that intensified the Hutch/Kinahan feud.

He was later named in the Special Criminal Court by Detective Superintendent David Gallagher during the trial of Michael Crotty, and has also been identified in US sanctions documents against the Kinahan Organised Crime Group.

He is the first extradition of an Irish suspect from the United Arab Emirates.