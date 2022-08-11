Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 26°C Thursday 11 August 2022
Puck Fair goat has been let down from its cage due to heatwave

Before the festival began organisers announced that the goat would have a fan in its cage during its three days in its cage.

By Jamie McCarron Thursday 11 Aug 2022, 2:26 PM
The Puck Fair goat in 2015.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

ORGANISERS HAVE CONFIRMED that the goat hoisted to a tall platform at the Puck Fair in Killorglin, Co. Kerry has has been brought down from his cage due to the heat.

Welfare concerns were raised by campaigners in recent days due to heatwave warnings from Met Éireann during the three day festival.

A spokesperson for the fair issued the following statement: 

“Under the 5 Freedoms of Animal Welfare, Puck Fair continues to ensure that the welfare of King Puck is their highest priority.

“Due to unprecedented spells of hot, sunny weather, King Puck was removed from the top of the stand this morning, placed in the shade with a constant supply of cold water and food, and is receiving hourly vet check-ups that continue to show that the goat has a good bill of health.”

status yellow heatwave was issued by Met Éireann for Leinster and Munster before the 409-year-old festival.

The goat was scheduled to be in its cage yesterday, today and tomorrow.

Speaking on RTE Radio’s Liveline, local vet Francesca Ayers said that it was a shame that peer pressure had to factor into the organisers’ decision.

“I’m all for traditions but you don’t need to do that to an animal,” she said.

“If people want to see goats go to a petting zoo and do that.”

A spokesman for the festival, Declan Falvey , said on Tuesday that if necessary, the animal will be taken down if the heat gets too much.

He said on Liveline that the cage had also been made bigger recently and insisted that “this is a wild mountain goat, used to living on heights”.

The goat welfare section of the fair’s official website states: “It is ludicrous to suggest that a mountain goat would have a problem being out in all weathers and patently ignorant to suggest he is afraid of heights!”

Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

