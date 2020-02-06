This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

“To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years,” said his son Michael.

By AFP Thursday 6 Feb 2020, 12:59 AM
13 minutes ago 589 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4994622
Kirk Douglas
Image: AP
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas
Image: AP

ONE OF THE last survivors of the golden age of cinema, Kirk Douglas, has died aged 103.

The “Spartacus” actor was renowned for the macho tough guy roles he took on in around 90 movies over a six-decade career.

He was the father of Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker Michael Douglas. “It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” his son Michael said in a statement posted to Facebook and Instagram.

“To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

Douglas was Oscar-nominated for his roles as a double-crossing and womanizing boxer in “Champion” (1949), a ruthless movie producer in “The Bad and the Beautiful” (1952) and tortured artist Vincent Van Gogh in “Lust for Life” (1956).

But his only Academy Award came in 1995 – an honorary lifetime achievement statuette “for 50 years as a creative and moral force in the motion picture community”.

Douglas is survived by second wife Anne Buydens, 100, and three sons. A fourth child, Eric, died of a drug overdose in his 40s, in 2004.

“(To) me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine (Zeta-Jones), a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” said Michael.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.”

