KNEECAP HAVE SAID that a pro-Palestine message during the group’s Coachella gig over the weekend was “cut”.

Around 100,000 festival-goers braved scorching temperatures to attend the sprawling desert weekend festival held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The festival is split over two weekends, with Kneecap performing last Friday, and they will take to that stage again this coming Friday.

The festival is live-streamed but was reportedly cut after Kneecap encouraged the crowd to sing about the deceased former British prime minister Margaret.

“In case anybody was wondering, Margaret Thatcher’s still dead,” said one of Kneecap’s members, followed by a chant of “Maggie’s in a Box” to the tune of KC and the Sunshine Band’s ‘Give It Up’.

Kneecap have led similar chants at different shows in recent months.

Advertisement

However, the Irish language rap trio has said that messages in support of Palestine were also “cut” during the performance.

“Not the only thing that was cut,” said Kneecap on X in reference to reports that the livestream was cut during chants of “Maggie’s in a box”.

“Our messaging on the US-backed genocide in Gaza somehow never appeared on screens either.”

Israel has been accused of genocide in a case brought to the International Court of Justice by South Africa.

The ICJ issued provisional measures against Israel after finding there are reasonable grounds to believe Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people in Gaza, where over 50,000 people have been killed since October 2023.

“Back next Friday Coachella and it’ll be sorted,” added Kneecap on X.

Coachella and Kneecap’s management have been approached for comment.