KNEECAP, THE IRISH rap group who made pro-Palestine, anti-Israel statements when they played at an American music festival earlier this month, have said they are taking “action” against people who have taken aim at them for their message.

The group said that since their appearance at the Coachella festival in California, they have “faced a coordinated smear campaign”.

The bilingual band ended their set with three messages on a screen that accused Israel of genocide and war crimes against Palestinians.

They read: “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people”, “It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes” and “F**k Israel. Free Palestine.”

The Irish group came in for heavy criticism from pro-Israel voices in the music industry and their manager said they have received death threats.

The Hollywood Reporter reported today that Kneecap have split with their booking agency.

In a statement posted on X this evening, the band said: “For over a year, we have used our shows to call out the British and Irish governments’ complicity in war crimes.”

The band said that recent attacks against them, mainly coming from within the United States, were “based on deliberate distortions and falsehoods”.

“We are taking action against several of these malicious efforts,” the statement said.

“Let us be absolutely clear. The reason Kneecap is being targeted is simple — we are telling the truth, and our audience is growing,” the statement continued.

“Those attacking us want to silence criticism of a mass slaughter. They weaponize false accusations of antisemitism to distract, confuse, and provide cover for genocide.”

The band said they do not care about people’s religious faiths.

“We know there are massive numbers of Jewish people outraged by this genocide just as we are. What we care about is that governments of the countries we perform in are enabling some of the most horrific crimes of our lifetimes — and we will not stay silent.”

The band said that “No media spin will change this”.

“Our only concern is the Palestinian people — the 20,000 murdered children and counting. The young people at our gigs see through the lies. They stand on the side of humanity and justice. And that gives us great hope.”

Since the latest war on the Gaza Strip began following the Hamas-led attack of October 2023 that left more than 1,200 people dead, Israel’s military has killed more than 51,000 Palestinians and reduced much of the territory to ruins.

Israel has been accused of genocide in a case brought to the International Court of Justice by South Africa and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity.