KNEECAP HAVE BACKED away from remarks that have drawn police attention in the UK, including “up Hamas” and “kill your local MP”, while slamming what they called a “smear campaign” against them over their support for Palestine.

Footage of the Belfast rap trio at two separate gigs was sent to the Metropolitan Police last week and taken up by its counter-terrorism internet referral unit for examination.

One of the videos allegedly showed a member shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah”, whilst the other purported to show a member saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

In a statement published this morning, Kneecap said that its detractors want you to believe words are more harmful than genocide”.

“Establishment figures, desperate to silence us, have combed through hundreds of hours of footage and interviews, extracting a handful of words from months or years ago to manufacture moral hysteria,” it said.

However, it walked back its comments perceived to be supporting terrorist organisations Hamas and Hezbollah and apologised to the families of two former British MPs who were murdered in recent years.

“Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah. We condemn all attacks on civilians, always. It is never okay. We know this more than anyone, given our nation’s history,” the group said in its statement.

“We also reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever. An extract of footage, deliberately taken out of all context, is now being exploited and weaponised, as if it were a call to action,” they said.

“This distortion is not only absurd – it is a transparent effort to derail the real conversation.”

Kneecap reiterated its support for Palestine amid the atrocities that Israel has committed in Gaza.

“All two million Palestinian people in Gaza are currently being starved to death by Israel. At least 20,000 children in Gaza have been killed,” they said.

“The British government continues to supply arms to Israel, even after scores of NHS doctors warned Keir Starmer in August that children were being systematically executed with sniper shots to the head.

“Instead of defending innocent people or the principles of international law, the powerful in Britain have abetted slaughter and famine. This is where real anger and outrage should be directed towards.

“To the Amess and Cox families, we send our heartfelt apologies, we never intended to cause you hurt,” they said, referring to David Amess, a Conservative MP who was murdered in 2021, and Jo Cox, a Labour MP who was murdered in 2016.

Kneecap said its message “has always been — and remains — one of love, inclusion, and hope”.

“This is why our music resonates across generations, countries, classes and cultures and has brought hundreds of thousands of people to our gigs. No smear campaign will change that,” it said.

“Suddenly, days after calling out the US administration at Coachella to applause and solidarity, there is an avalanche of outrage and condemnation by the political classes of Britain.

“The real crimes are not in our performances; the real crimes are the silence and complicity of those in power. Shame on them.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said yesterday that Kneecap should “urgently clarify” their views on Hamas and Hezbollah amid the police scrutiny of the footage from their gigs.

Several politicians in the UK, including Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, suggested the group should face prosecution for their remarks.

Before the videos were sent to police, Kneecap had already been making headlines after performance at US music festival Coachella earlier this month, during which their screen displayed messages that included “Fuck Israel. Free Palestine.”

Kneecap’s manager has said the group’s members have received death threats over their Coachella performance.