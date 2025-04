COUNTERTERRORISM POLICE IN the UK are reportedly reviewing footage of Kneecap performing in the UK in November after complaints following the group’s expressions of support for Palestine and condemnation of Israel.

Belfast rap trio Kneecap have made headlines over the last week after their performance at US music festival Coachella on Friday, during which their screen displayed messages that included “F**k Israel. Free Palestine.”

Footage from another one of the group’s performances, this time purportedly from a gig in London last November, is being reviewed by the Metropolitan Police’s counterterrorism unit, Sky News has reported.

The video was posted on social media three days ago and allegedly shows one member shouting “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah”.

Advertisement

Hamas and Hezbollah are on the UK’s list of proscribed terrorist organisations.

It is a criminal offence in the UK to “invite support” or “express an opinion or belief that is supportive” for an organisation on the list.

The penalties for proscription offences can include a fine or prison sentence.

Yesterday, Kneecap’s manager said the group’s members have received death threats over their support for Palestine at their Coachella slot last week.

They ended their set with three messages on a screen that accused Israel of genocide and war crimes against Palestinians, which said: “Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian people”, “It is being enabled by the US government who arm and fund Israel despite their war crimes” and “F**k Israel. Free Palestine.”