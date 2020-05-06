This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 6 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider dies aged 73

He had set up the band with co-founder Ralf Hutter in 1970.

By AFP Wednesday 6 May 2020, 7:48 PM
53 minutes ago 5,285 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5093024
The German band Kraftwerk perform in Berne, Switzerland in 2004, with Florian Schneider-Esleben at right
Image: Juerg Mueller via PA Images
The German band Kraftwerk perform in Berne, Switzerland in 2004, with Florian Schneider-Esleben at right
The German band Kraftwerk perform in Berne, Switzerland in 2004, with Florian Schneider-Esleben at right
Image: Juerg Mueller via PA Images

THE CO-FOUNDER of electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk, Florian Schneider, has died at the age of 73 from cancer, the managers of the group have confirmed. 

The band, which he set up with co-founder Ralf Hutter in 1970, changed electronic music, laying down the foundations for hip-hop, synth-pop, techno and house. 

“Florian Schneider died after a short cancer, just a few days after his 73rd birthday,” one of the group’s managers, Alexandra Greenberg, told AFP, quoting comments from Hutter.

Born in Ohningen in West Germany in April 1947, Schneider started collaborating with Hutter in 1968.

The pair combined their German mother tongue with synthesisers and drum machines to create”krautrock”, a major contrast to the Anglo-Saxon pop brought in by the British and American troops in Germany.

Some have placed Kraftwerk’s influence on pop music on a par with that of The Beatles. 

Their music, with its distorted vocals, haunting basslines mixed with the synthesizer pads and drum machine, won over many audiences and artists, from David Bowie and Madonna to Daft Punk and Kanye West.

In 1976, Bowie told Rolling Stone magazine: “My favourite group is a German band called Kraftwerk – it plays noise music to ‘increase productivity’. I like that idea, if you have to play music.”

David Bowie titled his “Heroes” instrumental track “V-2 Schneider” after Florian Schneider.

Their words, in German then in Spanish, Russian, Polish or Japanese, also made them pioneers. From the 1970s, they tapped into the ubiquity of machines and the growing role of technology in everyday life. 

An avant-garde group and influential protagonists of contemporary art, Kraftwerk had a string of global successes with their albums Autobahn (1974), Radioactivity (1975), Trans-Europe Express (1977), The Man Machine (1978) and even the later Tour de France Soundtracks (2003). 

Florian Schneider left the group at the end of 2008, apparently following a dispute with Hutter over a bicycle pump. 

The pair rarely spoke afterwards but in 2014, the band, including Schneider, received the prestigious lifetime achievement Grammy.

© – AFP 2020 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie