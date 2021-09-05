Appeal to find teenage boy missing from Cork since Friday

GARDAÍ IN FERMOY are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for two days.

Kyle Gillen went missing in the Carrignavar area of Co Cork on Friday.

Kyle is described as being 5 foot 6 inches in height with black curly hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey puffer jacket, black trousers and black shoes.

He is known to frequent the Cork city area.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station on 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.