GARDAÍ HAVE RELEASED new photographs of schoolboy Kyran Durnin as part of a renewed appeal for information in their investigation into his disappearance and murder.

The newly released images were taken in June 2022, when Kyran was six years old.

Kyran, who would now be eight years old, and his mother were initially reported missing from their home in Drogheda, Co Louth on 30 August.

After extensive inquiries gardaí have been unable to find him, identify any information on his current whereabouts, or find any evidence that he is alive.

A murder investigation has now been opened as gardaí involved in the case believe that the child has died. The investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí believe he was killed two years ago and that at a meeting Tusla, the child and family agency, was duped into believing that he was alive.

Two people – a woman and a man – have to date been arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Tuesday, the arrested man was found dead. The man, named locally as Anthony Maguire (36), died by suicide. He had been released without charge last Friday.

A house in Co Louth linked to Maguire was searched by forensic specialists while he was detained.

It is understood that Maguire was not the only “person of interest” in the probe and that a large number of other people could be involved.

Gardaí expect to make more arrests in the investigation and that they are continuing to find evidence against the various suspects.

Three properties and adjoining lands have been searched as part of the investigation.

Kyran Durnin would now be eight years old. An Garda Síochána An Garda Síochána

Investigating gardaí said they received “extensive support” from the public.

Sources have said that gardaí are working on the theory that a group of people may have pertinent information in relation to the case. Gardaí are focused on what those people know about what happened to the boy.

It is understood that there has been a large amount of information passed to the gardaí from the public in Co Louth.

The investigation team, led by a Senior Investigation Officer (SIO) based out of an incident room established at Drogheda Garda Station, are continuing to appeal to the public for any information in connection to Kyran’s disappearance.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of the extensive public commentary on this investigation including speculation, rumours and theories on what may have happened to Kyran,” a garda spokesperson said.

“An Garda Síochána continue to appeal to the public, notwithstanding all the information that is in the public domain, to not assume that the investigation team know the information that you may have.

“Any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, will be welcomed by the investigation team. This information will be treated in the strictest confidence.”

The Garda investigation team can be contacted at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or through any Garda Station.