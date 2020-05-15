This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 15 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Labour Party rules itself out of joining a FF-FG coalition government

Varadkar said he was disappointed to hear the Labour Party had stepped back from talks.

By Christina Finn Friday 15 May 2020, 5:22 PM
26 minutes ago 2,234 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5100147

LABOUR LEADER ALAN KELLY has written to the leaders of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael today saying that at this time the Labour Party would not take part in formal discussions on a Programme for Government.

In the letter, Kelly said “it is now clear to us that you have adopted a united position on future fiscal and economic policy that is at odds with the approach of the Labour Party”.

He said it is the Labour Party’s view that “it is premature and unrealistic to rule out using taxation to achieve” economic stability.

“Such a stance does not match with the vision you outlined to us,” adds Kelly.

His letter comes a day after the Social Democrats also ruled themselves out of the next government.

When asked at this afternoon’s press conference at Government Buildings about Labour stepping aside and ruling itself out of any future talks, Varadkar said he hadn’t heard the news, but was disappointed.

Varadkar acknowledged that there may need to be tax increases down the line, but he ruled out any increases to income tax, USC or corporation tax.

Other taxes, such as the carbon tax, will increase, he said.

Related Read

07.05.20 FF and FG give assurances on Sláintecare as talks get underway with the Greens

It would be a “mistake” to tax peoples’ take-home pay, said Varadkar, especially as the country heads into a down turn.

In the letter to the Varadkar and Micheál Martin, the Labour leader said:

“It is hard to see how we can rebuild and improve public services without some change in taxation and more extensive borrowing to maintain demand and capital investment in the economy until at least the end of 2021.”

He also raised concerned about a “lack of clear direction on the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment” stating that workers have borne the brunt of the national effort to tackle Covid-19 and cannot be left behind in the months to come.

Kelly said he recommended to his Parliamentary Party today that they would not take part in informal discussions on a Programme for Government, stating that it is their united view that the talks with the Green Party should now be given the space and time to reach a conclusion.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Varadkar said that a programme for government can be agreed by the beginning of June, with a new government in place by mid-June.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie