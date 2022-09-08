Bacik says Ireland should copy Germany's €9 monthly public transport fare initiative

LABOUR LEADER IVANA Bacik has said Ireland should copy Germany with the €9 monthly public transport fare.

The ticket used in Germany, which is valid nationwide on buses, subways and regional trains for just €9 a month, was introduced in June as part of the Government’s inflation-busting package.

It has been a dubbed a huge success, with one in 10 users of the ticket using public transport instead of cars for a least one journey a week, which brought nearly two million tonnes of savings in carbon emissions this summer.

Ahead of her first think-in as party leader, Bacik told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that her party has a “public transport ambition” stating that people should be able to travel cheaply around the country.

Fares for bus and rail travel, as well as the Luas in Dublin, were all cut earlier this year amid growing financial pressure facing households. It is widely expected that fares will be cut further in the upcoming budget in September.

The party think-in, taking place in Wexford today, is the first since the resignation of Alan Kelly as party leader, who stepped down at the beginning of March after Labour TDs said they no longer had confidence in him as leader.

Bacik also spoke about the need for the Government to tackle childcare fees, calling for a need to cap fees at €200 per month.

She said this would bring Ireland to the level in other European countries.

Previously, Bacik said a “Donogh O’Malley moment in early years education and care” is needed, describing the Minister for Education who 50 years ago introduced free secondary school places for every child.

“We believe the money is there. We have got costings on that from Government of €270 million. It is not excessive. That is where we could really see a huge difference made to households around the country,” said Bacik.