Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 4 March, 2020
Public appeal to find 15-year-old missing from her home in Clare since last Tuesday

Larisa Maria Rostas was last seen on 25 February.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 2:55 PM
1 hour ago 8,999 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5032976
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ IN CLARE are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Larisa Maria Rostas. 

The 15-year-old was last seen at her home in Ennis, Co Clare on Tuesday 25 February. 

Larisa is 5’ 6” in height with dyed blonde hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Larisa was wearing at the time she went missing.

Gardaí said Larisa is known to frequent the Dublin city centre area as well as her hometown of Ennis. 

“Gardaí and Larisa’s family are concerned for her wellbeing,” a garda spokesperson added. 

Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

