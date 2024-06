THE LARK CONCERT Hall in Balbriggan, Co Dublin has won the ‘Public Choice’ award at the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) Architecture Awards.

The new venue was a North County Dublin project through and through, as it was designed by architect Stephen Foley from Donabate and built by Vision Contracting and local subcontractors Thomana Construction Ltd from Rush.

Castleblaney’s new library building and the regeneration of its market square came second in the category, while Kinsale Library came third.

Kinsale Library by Cork County Council Architects’ Department also won the Conservation, Adaptation and Re-Use category of the architecture awards. The judges described it as “an inspiring example of how vacant buildings in our towns can be transformed into vibrant community amenities”.

Kinsale Library. RIAI RIAI

The Lark, which opened last December, can seat 400 people.

There were 180 entries for the public choice prize and a shortlist of 42.

Michael P. Dawson, chair of the Irish Institute of Music and Song – which owns the new venue - said the award confirmed its “design and functionality”.

In total, 20 winners were announced across nine categorie at the architecture awards. The full list of winners is available here.