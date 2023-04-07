Bertie Ahern, Alanna Idris Quinn and US Ambassador to appear on Late Late Show

IF YOU’RE SPENDING Good Friday evening on the couch, tomorrow’s Late Late Show promises to be one of its more edifying.

In honour of the Good Friday Agreement’s 25-year anniversary, Ryan Tubridy will be joined by the Taoieach of the day Bertie Ahern, as well as Nicholas Trimble, the son of Nobel Peace Prize winner David Trimble. Derry Journalist Aoife Grace Moore will also reflect upon the significance of the landmark peace deal.

Claire Cronin, the US Ambassador to Ireland, will also speak about President Joe Biden’s upcoming visit, during which he’ll be making stops in Belfast, Mayo, Louth and Dublin.

Belfast-native Brian Kennedy is also going to sing Life, Love and Happiness, a song he wrote about the peace process with two cross-community choirs, Cairde Community Choir and Belfast Youth Choir.

Also speaking to Tubridy is Alanna Quinn Idris, the victim of an assault that left blinded in one eye. According to RTÉ, Quinn Idris will speak about “how her life changed that day, what it was like giving her victim impact statement in court and her long road to recovery”.

Further musical accompaniment will be provided by Badly Drawn Boy, who will play his hit song Something To Talk About.

There will also be a sporting angle to tomorrow night’s programme, with Tubridy joined by several GAA All Stars, as well as Gold Cup winning jockey Bryan Cooper, who shockingly quit the sport at the age of 30.

Cooper will detail the “fear of falling that developed gradually over his career” and “left him unable to continue in the sport he has loved all his life”.

The Late Late Show airs at 9:35pm tomorrow night (Friday 8 April).