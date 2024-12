RTÉ HAS REVEALED the theme of tonight’s Late Late Toy Show and a sneak peak of the set.

The theme selected for this year’s show is the 1990 Christmas classic Home Alone.

250 children are taking part in the show this evening as performers and toy testers to bring entertainment and demonstrations of toys before Christmas time.

RTE has promised “plenty of mischief with staircase sliding, snowball throwing, ‘Wicked’ performances, and lots of rocking around the Christmas tree”.

Something new to the show this year will be the ‘Toy Show County Parade’, which is going to see 32 kids from each county “show their pride for their county… expect swirling and twirling, gymnastics and pageantry”.

Patrick Kielty pictured with children of the Spotlight stage school Tara Dowling (5), Harley Wallace (9), Louis Hanna (6), Sofia Ngobeni (10), Cuinn O Dowd (5) and Layla Valentine (8) on the set of this year’s Late Late Toy Show Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

Patrick Kielty with Tara Dowling (5) from Carlow and Cuinn O Dowd (5) from Cavan Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

Speaking ahead of the show, host Patrick Kielty said: “I am so excited to be bringing Home Alone to all the kids of Ireland tonight.”

“It’s the dream movie theme for me. When I walked out onto the set earlier this week it brought a tiny tear to my eye,” he said.

“The big kids are going to love the nostalgia around it. Take a nap before we get started because tonight is going to epic!”

The Journal will be liveblogging the Toy Show this evening, so check back in from around 9pm and watch along with us.