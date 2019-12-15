Over 2,800 people used late-night Dublin Bus route in first five nights

MORE THAN 2,800 people used the 41 Dublin Bus route in the first five nights after it began its 24-hour service.

Over 500 people each night used the northside service which travels from Lower Abbey Street to Swords in both directions between midnight and 6am.

The 41 route from Lower Abbey Street to Swords Manor was used by a total of 2,829 people between 1 and 5 December.

“Dublin has long been a 24-hour city, and it’s good that we finally have a bus service to reflect that,” said Fine Gael TD Noel Rock, who campaigned for the routes.

“This is tremendously encouraging and clearly shows that not only is this service necessary, but we should consider expanding it to other routes too.”

The 24-hour service has been in place for the 41 and the 15 Dublin Bus routes since the beginning of this month.

The fares are the same at night for the routes. The buses run every 30 minutes between midnight and 5am every night.

Last month, the Green Party called for 24-hour services to be brought in for more bus routes in Dublin.

“This service is essential for workers who do late shifts or work early but the need is not confined to Dublin Airport or along the number 15 route,” the party said in a statement.

“Not only is it important for workers but it would significantly improve the night-time economy in Dublin city.”