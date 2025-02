BRITAIN’S LONGEST-SERVING monarch, the late Queen Elizabeth, will be honoured by Land Rover for her love of the iconic British motorcar in an exhibition in the US.

Americans on the East Coast can catch a glimpse of a number of historic vehicles from the late Queen’s personal fleet and that of the British royal family.

After a successful 2024 tour across four locations in the US, one more stop has been marked on the map.

The specialised collection will come to ModaMiami in Florida in March.

The exhibition will showcase a specialised collection of five Series, Defender, and Range Rover models used by the late Queen during her 70-year reign.

Queen Elizabeth driving her personally commissioned Land Rover Defender 110 V8 at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. PA PA

The display will feature vehicles used by the British Royal family, either in an official capacity or as part of the household fleet.

The Miami exhibition will include five historic models of Land Rover, including two of the earliest Royal vehicles.

The vehicles on display will include those from Land Rover Classic, the British Motor Museum, and a private collection.

The late Queen was said to have shown a love for cars before she ever donned a crown at age 19.

In the Second World War, she became the first female member of the Royal family to volunteer for military duty, joining the Auxiliary Territorial Service in 1945, where she trained as a driver and mechanic.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip driving around Newcastle, Australia, in the very first State Review Land Rover vehicle PA PA

Her time in the military is said to have fuelled a love of driving and mechanics that lasted throughout her life.

The Vehicles of HM Queen Elizabeth II exhibition will run on 1-2 March at The Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida.