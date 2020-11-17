Coronavirus: 11 deaths and 366 new cases confirmed in Ireland

A FURTHER 11 people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, health officials confirmed this evening.

There have also been a further 366 coronavirus cases confirmed in Ireland.

This brings the total number of people who have died to 1,995 and the total number of confirmed cases to 68,686*.

Of the cases notified today:

169 are men, 197 are women

61% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 38 years old

84 in Dublin, 44 in Limerick, 34 in Cork, 34 in Donegal, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

Source: Department of Health

As of 2pm today 272 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that he is “increasingly concerned” that the positive trends seen in recent weeks have not been maintained.

The five-day moving average of daily cases has increased from an average of 350 cases on the 11 November to 424 today.

“We have two weeks to continue in our efforts to drive down community transmission of this disease as much as possible. The lower the incidence the more flexibility the country will have in easing measures.”

According to the Covid Data Hub, there have been 9,830 Covid-19 tests carried out in the last 24 hours, and 75,375 in the last seven days.

The positive rate from the last seven days is 4%, the same as the total positive rate.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 36 confirmed cases.

With reporting from Orla Dwyer