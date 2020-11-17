#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 14°C Tuesday 17 November 2020
Coronavirus: 11 deaths and 366 new cases confirmed in Ireland

Health officials confirmed the latest figures this evening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 17 Nov 2020, 6:25 PM
File image of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Sam Boal
File image of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
File image of Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan.
Image: Sam Boal

A FURTHER 11 people with Covid-19 have died in Ireland, health officials confirmed this evening. 

There have also been a further 366 coronavirus cases confirmed in Ireland.

This brings the total number of people who have died to 1,995 and the total number of confirmed cases to 68,686*. 

Of the cases notified today:

  • 169 are men, 197 are women
  • 61% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 38 years old
  • 84 in Dublin, 44 in Limerick, 34 in Cork, 34 in Donegal, 24 in Roscommon and the remaining 146 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

County cases Source: Department of Health

As of 2pm today 272 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There have been 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said that he is “increasingly concerned” that the positive trends seen in recent weeks have not been maintained.

The five-day moving average of daily cases has increased from an average of 350 cases on the 11 November to 424 today.

“We have two weeks to continue in our efforts to drive down community transmission of this disease as much as possible. The lower the incidence the more flexibility the country will have in easing measures.”

According to the Covid Data Hub, there have been 9,830 Covid-19 tests carried out in the last 24 hours, and 75,375 in the last seven days.

The positive rate from the last seven days is 4%, the same as the total positive rate. 

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 36 confirmed cases.

With reporting from Orla Dwyer

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

