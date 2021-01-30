17 deaths and 455 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

NORTHERN IRELAND HAS confirmed that a further 455 individuals have tested positive for Covid-19.

In its latest update this afternoon, Northern Ireland’s Department of Health reported that 17 more people have died with the virus.

13 of the deaths recorded in today’s figures occurred in the most recent 24-hour reporting period.

In total, there have been 103,534 Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland and 1,831 deaths since the first outbreak of the virus last year.

Hospitals in Northern Ireland are operating at an average of 91% occupancy today, with 713 Covid-19 patients hospitalised and 69 in ICU.

There are 127 active outbreaks of Covid-19 in care homes.

Yesterday, there were 22 deaths and 669 cases confirmed in Northern Ireland.

Over 220,000 vaccine doses against Covid-19 have been administered in the North as of Thursday, including 166,131 first doses and 24,070 second doses.