Coronavirus: 467 new cases confirmed in Ireland

CMO Dr Tony Holohan and Professor Philip Nolan at a press briefing last month.

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have reported a further 467 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The Department of Health said there are 99 people in hospital being treated for Covid-19, with 38 of those patients in intensive care units.

Data relating to the number of deaths associated with Covid-19, as well as case numbers by county, have been affected by the cyber attack on the health service.

Dr Colm Henry, the HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer, said yesterday that eight people have died with Covid-19 in the previous 12 days.

Today’s figures did not contain any information about whether there were any other deaths due to the virus.

The department has said that current case numbers may change with future data validation.

Yesterday, there were 436 Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland. A total of 101 patients were in hospital, 39 of whom were in ICU.