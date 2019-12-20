This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 20 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Laura Whitmore to replace Caroline Flack as Love Island host

The Dubliner will front the new series from Cape Town in January.

By Press Association Friday 20 Dec 2019, 11:07 AM
20 minutes ago 1,890 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4942862
Image: PA
Image: PA

IRISH TV PRESENTER Laura Whitmore will replace Caroline Flack as the host of ITV’s upcoming series of Love Island.

The 34-year-old has stepped in at the last-minute following Flack’s announcement on Wednesday that she will stand down as the series host after being charged with assault.

Former MTV host Whitmore will join her boyfriend Iain Stirling, who is currently the narrator for Love Island, in South Africa where the new series is being filmed.

She said: “To say I’m excited to be heading to Cape Town to host Love Island, the biggest show on television, is an understatement.

“I want to thank ITV for trusting me at the helm of this huge show. I wish it was in better circumstances – Caroline is a brilliant host and also a friend. We’ve spoken a lot in the last few days since she stepped down.

“She has been very kind to me and strongly pushed me for this role. I’ve watched her host every series and know I have big boots to fill. I will try and do it justice.

Above all, I am a massive fan of this show. I’ve never been to a Love Island villa, and I can’t wait to get in there to meet all the new islanders looking for love.

“The Love Island team are the best in the business… including the voice and heart of the show, Iain. He thought he was getting a holiday away from me… not a chance.”

Whitmore will host the main ITV2 series as well as its spin-off Love Island: Aftersun, which airs after the main episode.

The Dubliner also took over from Flack as a presenter on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! in 2011.

Flack, 40, was charged last week “following a private domestic incident”, reportedly involving boyfriend Lewis Burton.

She announced her decision to step down from Love Island on Instagram, saying “in order to not detract attention from the upcoming series, I feel the best thing I can do is to stand down for series six”.

embedded248999545 Source: PA

She was arrested in Islington, north London, after an incident at approximately 5.25am last Thursday after reports of a man being assaulted.

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s head of digital channels and acquisitions, said he is “delighted” Whitmore is stepping in as host.

He added: “She is the best person for the job and is a popular and experienced presenter of live television. Whilst Caroline is away, we know that Love Island will be in very safe hands.”

The new series starts on January 12 on ITV2.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie