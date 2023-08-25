Stricter laws on ownership of dogs with cropped ears to kick in on 1 September

NEW REGULATIONS that will strenghten restrictions ownership and importation of dogs with cropped ears will come into effect from 1 September.

Cropping the ears of dogs is an offence in Ireland but at present there is no law in place against owning a dog with cropped ears.

However, last October an Oireachtas Committee recommended a ban on owning dogs with cropped ears.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has now signed into law a new statutory instrument to strengthen restrictions in relation to cropping the ears of dogs.

From 1 September, it will be illegal for a person to be in possession, or have control, of a dog that has had all, or part, of its ears removed after this date unless a person has the necessary documentation.

Depending on the circumstances, the required documentation may be an import licence, a veterinary certificate or a record issued by an animal welfare charity.

It will be illegal to import a dog with cropped ears unless an import licence is granted in advance.

The sale or supply of dogs with cropped ears, other than by listed animal welfare charities, will also be prohibited.

“Cropping of dogs ears is an unnecessary, cruel practice that has no place in Ireland,” Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said.

“This procedure causes severe pain and lifelong problems for dogs. Cropping of dogs’ ears has been illegal in Ireland since 2013. These new regulations will extend existing prohibitions on ear cropping, to protect dogs across Ireland from this unjustifiable and needless mutilation,” he said.

The new regulations will also address availability of so-called ‘DIY dog ear cropping kits’, which can be used to carry out this mutilation. Possession, sale or supply of such equipment will be restricted to veterinary practitioners or their suppliers.

These regulations also ban owners or occupiers of land or premises in which shows, competitions, sporting or cultural events are held from having dogs with cropped ears present at such events.