SEARCHES ARE TAKING place this evening for a missing teenage swimmer in Co Meath.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently engaged in a search operation in the Laytown area.

The male youth was reported missing after 6pm.

The Irish Coast Guard Rescue 116 helicopter and Drogheda Coast Guard have both taken part in this evening’s search.

A Garda spokesperson said that as it is an ongoing incident, no further information is available.