Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 14 September 2022
Advertisement

Energy costs dominates first day back but politicians get a giggle with 'Taoiseach' Mary Lou remark

A minute’s silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II was also held today.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 14 Sep 2022, 4:59 PM
7 minutes ago 1,396 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5866191
'Thank you for that unparalleled vote of confidence, I’m very touched,' Mary Lou McDonald said today when she was referred to as Taoiseach.
Image: Oireachtas.ie
'Thank you for that unparalleled vote of confidence, I’m very touched,' Mary Lou McDonald said today when she was referred to as Taoiseach.
'Thank you for that unparalleled vote of confidence, I’m very touched,' Mary Lou McDonald said today when she was referred to as Taoiseach.
Image: Oireachtas.ie

THE ENERGY CRISIS dominated the first Leaders’ Questions of the autumn season in Leinster House, but there were both sombre and lighthearted tones in the Dáil chamber this afternoon. 

The first course of action after the summer break was to hold a minute’s silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II. 

The British Ambassador was present in the Dáil for the mark of respect from TDs.

The Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail called her a “truly magnificent and inspirational head of our neighbouring state, whose years of dedicated service is truly without parallel”.

The sombre moment elapsed when the Ceann Comhairle mistakenly referred to Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald as ‘Taoiseach’, indicating to her to kick off Leaders’ Questions. 

Laugher erupted in the chamber as O’Fearghail quickly realised his mistake. 

“I’m quickly out of practice,” he said. 

“Thank you for that unparalleled vote of confidence, I’m very touched,” McDonald told the Ceann Comhairle.

Sinn Fein TD Eoin O Broin, sitting to Ms McDonald’s right, remarked that “Freud would be delighted”.

Attention quickly turned to more serious matters, as McDonald called on the Government to price energy bills at the cost they were pre-crisis. 

She said it would provide certainty to people heading into a bleak winter.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that Ireland would follow the European framework of capping profits of energy firms and introducing a windfall tax, which would bring in revenue that could be returned to householders and businesses.

He said he was not convinced by Sinn Féin’s proposals, stating that it was not costed and was open-ended. However, McDonald said that it is a time-limited proposal.

The Taoiseach said the energy crisis may not end anytime soon, stating:

“You may need to think beyond the end of February,” he said. Labour’s Ivana Bacik said the Government must act, stating the costs of bills are nearly as high as people’s rent. 

People Before Profit Richard Boyd Barrett said people are being “crucified” by sky-rocketing bills.

Decisive measures are needed to protect people, he said.

“Heating your home is not an optional extra,” he told the Taoiseach. 

With reporting by Press Association

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie