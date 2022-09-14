Energy costs dominates first day back but politicians get a giggle with 'Taoiseach' Mary Lou remark

'Thank you for that unparalleled vote of confidence, I’m very touched,' Mary Lou McDonald said today when she was referred to as Taoiseach.

THE ENERGY CRISIS dominated the first Leaders’ Questions of the autumn season in Leinster House, but there were both sombre and lighthearted tones in the Dáil chamber this afternoon.

The first course of action after the summer break was to hold a minute’s silence in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

The British Ambassador was present in the Dáil for the mark of respect from TDs.

The Ceann Comhairle Sean O Fearghail called her a “truly magnificent and inspirational head of our neighbouring state, whose years of dedicated service is truly without parallel”.

The sombre moment elapsed when the Ceann Comhairle mistakenly referred to Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald as ‘Taoiseach’, indicating to her to kick off Leaders’ Questions.

Laugher erupted in the chamber as O’Fearghail quickly realised his mistake.

“I’m quickly out of practice,” he said.

“Thank you for that unparalleled vote of confidence, I’m very touched,” McDonald told the Ceann Comhairle.

Awkward laughter in the Dáil as Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearhgáil mistakenly refers to Mary Lou McDonald as Taoiseach. pic.twitter.com/0SUI1Cj90R — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) September 14, 2022

Sinn Fein TD Eoin O Broin, sitting to Ms McDonald’s right, remarked that “Freud would be delighted”.

Attention quickly turned to more serious matters, as McDonald called on the Government to price energy bills at the cost they were pre-crisis.

She said it would provide certainty to people heading into a bleak winter.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that Ireland would follow the European framework of capping profits of energy firms and introducing a windfall tax, which would bring in revenue that could be returned to householders and businesses.

He said he was not convinced by Sinn Féin’s proposals, stating that it was not costed and was open-ended. However, McDonald said that it is a time-limited proposal.

The Taoiseach said the energy crisis may not end anytime soon, stating:

“You may need to think beyond the end of February,” he said. Labour’s Ivana Bacik said the Government must act, stating the costs of bills are nearly as high as people’s rent.

People Before Profit Richard Boyd Barrett said people are being “crucified” by sky-rocketing bills.

Decisive measures are needed to protect people, he said.

“Heating your home is not an optional extra,” he told the Taoiseach.

With reporting by Press Association