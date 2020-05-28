This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Over 98% of Leaving Cert students sign up for Calculated Grades system

The deadline to register has been extended until midday tomorrow.

By Órla Ryan Thursday 28 May 2020, 10:15 PM
21 minutes ago 1,921 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5110550
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE VAST MAJORITY of Leaving Certificate students have signed up the Calculated Grades system being implemented in place of exams this year.

As of 10pm, 59,859 Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied students had registered – over 98% of the 61,029 students due to sit the Leaving Cert this summer.

The initial deadline to register closed at 10pm, but this has been extended until midday tomorrow.

The Department of Education said it is working to support students who missed the deadline but still wish to sign up.

The Calculated Grades system will involve teachers assessing what grade they think a student would have received if they had sat the Leaving Cert exam, based on classwork done (eg, Mock exams, essays, projects or Christmas/summer exams).

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh has welcomed the high level of registration and thanked students for doing so.

“This is a totally new process, established as a result of Covid-19, so it is great to see the high take-up in such a short space of time.

“Many thanks to all the students, teachers, parents and others who helped get the word out about this important process, fair play to everyone for their efforts.”

Working with schools

McHugh this evening said his department “will continue to work with schools and with stakeholders” to reach students who haven’t registered and “ensure they have access to Calculated Grades if they wish to receive them”.

Related Read

22.05.20 ASTI changes tack and is now advising its members to comply with the Leaving Cert calculated grades system

A spokesperson for the department said there are “some outstanding queries in the portal’s helpdesk system and those are being worked through”.

“The helpdesk will continue to engage with those students over the coming days,” they added.

The next stage of the process will happen later this summer. Students have provided contact details through the portal and will be contacted directly when it is time to indicate if they wish to opt-in to receive their Calculated Grades.

“It is hoped that the Calculated Grades will issue as close as possible to the usual timeframe for examination results,” the spokesperson said.

