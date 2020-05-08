Poll: Do you think the current plan for the Leaving Cert is fair?

THE PLANS FOR this year’s Leaving Cert exams look set to be changed again.

Instead of written exams to be held on 29 July, a proposal is to be put before Cabinet today that suggests giving students the option of being awarded points or grades based on their classwork done to date, or the option of sitting the exams at a later date.

It’s been reported that secondary-school teachers will be tasked with awarding students points on their past classwork, something that Education Minister Joe McHugh has raised concerns about before.

So we’re asking, do you think what we know about the current plan for the Leaving Cert is fair?

