MORE THAN 60,000 Leaving Certificate students are set to get their results today.

Results will go live at 10am on the Candidate Portal, though many students will choose to go to their school and pick them up in physical form.

It is expected to be the final year of grade inflation that has become a feature after grade adjustment measures were introduced because of the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has said the gradual return to normal Leaving Cert grading will begin in 2025.

Some 62,700 candidates - a record number - sat the exams this year, and many will receive first round CAO offers next Wednesday, 28 August at 2pm. Last year, points for 60% of CAO courses fell.

For students who sat exams this year, there will be no change from last year with grades to stay at the same level on average.

The Department said examiners will continue to apply post-marking adjustments after all marking on the exams have been completed, in order to ensure grades in the aggregate reach the appropriate levels.

Advertisement

Foley previously said that grade inflation increased by 7% compared to 2019 as a result of the adjustment measures and that this would have to come down by around 1.5% in 2025 as part of a gradual process.

A free helpline, 1800 265 165, for parents and students will be in operation from today until Saturday 31 August, excluding this coming Sunday.

The helpline is staffed by professional and experienced guidance counsellors who will give one-to-one support.

They can provide information on things like calculating CAO points, examination result rechecks, failing a subject, and viewing scripts.

They can also answer questions about courses, preference order, further education and training options, apprenticeships, fees and gap years.

The HSE has issued advice to parents and students who are out celebrating tonight.

They advise young people to drink responsibly, look after their friends and have a safe way of getting home.

The HSE’s webpage Information for parents about young people has tips on how to have conversations about alcohol and drugs.