#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Friday 23 October 2020
Advertisement

Some passengers being 'left behind' as capacity on public transport reduced to 25%, NTA head says

NTA CEO Anne Graham said today that there are “more people travelling than need to travel” which is putting pressure on capacity.

By Sean Murray Friday 23 Oct 2020, 11:18 AM
12 minutes ago 1,180 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5242565
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THE CEO OF the National Transport Authority has said that capacity issues on bus services in Dublin have meant that some customers have been “left behind” during the morning rush hour. 

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Anne Graham said that people should only use public transport for “essential trips” to ease congestion and delays facing people as they try to go to work or school. 

Under Level 5 restrictions, public transport will operate at 25% capacity for the purposes of allowing those providing essential services to get to work.

Compared to the first lockdown however, when public transport capacity was also reduced significantly, schools and the construction sector remain open.

Unions have said that capacity issues created problems for early morning commuters especially over the past two days.

Yesterday evening, NBRU’s Dermot O’Leary told RTÉ’s Drivetime that a lot of buses were leaving their original terminus at capacity, and that it was causing “mayhem” as customers at later stops were unable to board a bus.

This was being seen again today, according to Graham.

She said: “While we still have some capacity issues on some of our buses, both Dublin Bus and GoAhead Ireland put out additional services this morning. So it has improved the situation.

“There are still services that are reaching capacity and unfortunately some customers are being left behind.”

Graham said that only a small number of additional buses can be rolled out, and there is a sense that “there are more people travelling than need to travel”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Our message would be if you’re going to use public transport, really do you need to make that trip,” she said. 

She said that it was hoped that additional services could help meet demand this evening, and repeated a call for people to only use public transport services if it’s essential. 

Graham said it’s important that there’s capacity available for essential workers going to work and pupils going to school. 

She added that it was policy to leave windows open on public transport services to improve ventilation. However, in cases where it’s raining heavily, for example, the windows can be closed. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie