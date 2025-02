LEGO FANS IN the North are in for a treat with the announcement that the iconic toy company is opening its first Northern Irish store in Belfast this summer.

The new store will be located in Belfast’s Victoria Square.

Shweta Munshi, vice president of marketing at the LEGO Group, said the company is delighted to expand the LEGO Retail store portfolio to Northern Ireland.

“After a thorough search, we have found the perfect site in Victoria Square, Belfast,” sad Munshi.

“In the heart of the city, the new store will allow builders of all ages to be inspired by the endless play opportunities the LEGO Group has to offer.

“This store will be a top retail destination for product launches and events, while acting as a hub for our LEGO community and new builders alike.”

The new 165-sqm store will offer an extensive range of new products exclusively available at LEGO stores and LEGO.com.

The official opening date and details for in-store events will be announced soon, while recruitment for roles in the new store has started.

In the Republic, LEGO has two stores, one in the Blanchardstown Centre and the other on Dublin’s Grafton Street.