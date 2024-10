The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Benetton 5

Leinster 35

JACK CONAN TURNED in a Player of the Match performance as Leinster dismantled an underwhelming Benetton to cement their place at the top of the United Rugby Championship table.

Advertisement

Conan — who was linked this week with a possible move to French giants Racing 92 — scored one of four first-half tries as Leinster put their hosts to the sword in a clinical opening 40.

Ciarán Frawley, Caelan Doris and Lee Barron were also on the scoresheet, along with an early penalty try, in what was a routine tune-up for Leo Cullen’s side ahead of next week’s Croke Park showdown against Munster

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.