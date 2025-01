The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Leinster 36-12 Stormers

DAN SHEEHAN MARKED his long-awaited return from injury with a try in either half as Leinster continued their perfect season with victory over the Stormers in the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

Andrew Osborne scored two tries, and Jordie Barrett was also on the scoresheet, as Leo Cullen’s side made it 14 wins from 14 in all competitions this season.

The 42′s award-winning team produces original content that you won’t find anywhere else: on GAA, League of Ireland, women’s sport and boxing, as well as our game-changing rugby coverage, all with an Irish eye.