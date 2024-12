The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Bristol Bears 12

Leinster 35

LEINSTER SCORED FIVE tries to seal a bonus-point victory over the Bristol Bears in their opening Champions Cup game.

Leo Cullen’s side were reduced to 13 players at one point due to yellow cards, but overcame a scrappy encounter to grab tries through Jordan Larmour, Josh van der Flier and two from Sam Prendergast. Their new All Blacks signing Jordie Barrett made his first appearance off the bench and marked his introduction with a try in the second half.

