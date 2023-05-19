Leinster welcome back 12 internationals for tomorrow's Champions Cup final

LEINSTER HEAD COACH Leo Cullen has made 12 changes from last weekend’s URC semi-final defeat for tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup final meeting with La Rochelle at Aviva Stadium [KO 4.45pm, RTÉ/ITV/BT SPORT].

The team includes 14 Grand Slam winners and shows only two changes from last year’s final in Marseille – with Dan Sheehan starting at hooker ahead of Rónan Kelleher and Ross Byrne named at out-half in the absence of the injured Johnny Sexton.

Hugo Keenan starts at fullback, with Jimmy O’Brien and James Lowe – who has recovered from a calf injury – on the wings.

BOTH SIDES GO FULL STRENGTH 🤩



Lowe straight back in, Danty returns to face Henshaw, Molony in over Jenkins...



Biggest headline? 👀



Full #HeinekenChampionsCup Final @leinsterrugby v @staderochelais squads ➡️ https://t.co/TAY8skUcGV pic.twitter.com/mNX4QF4FuZ — Heineken Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) May 19, 2023

Garry Ringrose and Robbie Henshaw start in the centre positions, with Byrne partnering Jamison Gibson-Park in the half-backs.

In the front row, Sheehan scrums down alongside Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong, who is named to start despite sitting out the first part of Leinster’s Captain’s Run this morning.

Ross Molony gets the nod ahead of Jason Jenkins in the second row, lining up alongside James Ryan, who captains the team.

In the back row, Caelan Doris is named at blindside, with Josh van der Flier at openside and Jack Conan at number eight.

A strong Leinster bench includes Kelleher, Cian Healy and Ryan Baird, with Ciarán Frawley and Charlie Ngatai both making the matchday 23 as Harry Byrne misses out.

Leinster:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Jimmy O’Brien

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Ross Byrne

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Ross Molony

5. James Ryan (captain)

6. Caelan Doris

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Jack Conan.

Replacements:

16 Rónan Kelleher

17. Cian Healy

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Jason Jenkins

20. Ryan Baird

21. Luke McGrath

22. Ciarán Frawley

23. Charlie Ngatai

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)



