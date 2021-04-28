#Open journalism No news is bad news

Leo Varadkar has been administering vaccines at a Dublin mass vaccination centre

He said earlier this year that he was available to help the HSE.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 28 Apr 2021, 7:46 PM
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has been volunteering as a vaccinator at a mass Covid-19 vaccination centre in Dublin.

The Irish Sun reported this afternoon that the Fine Gael leader has worked several shifts at the centre at the Helix in DCU where he helped to administer jabs to patients.

It had been understood for a number of weeks that Tánaiste would step in to give the inoculations, having completed the three-hour HSE covid vaccine course online earlier this month, however Varadkar would not comment on the matter when asked about it recent weeks.

The Tánaiste is a registered doctor with the medical council.

At the start of the year, Varadkar said that he would volunteer his time if the HSE needed his help. 

Speaking in January, he told Newstalk’s Hard Shoulder: “Well, I am available, the medical council extended my registration and that of other non-practicing doctors.

I’ve said to the HSE that I’m available certainly to help with the vaccine clinics if they need me. I’d be more than willing to do it.”

Varadkar received praise at the start of the pandemic when it emerged that he had re-registered as a doctor and was working one shift a week for the HSE.

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

