Leo Varadkar has been administering vaccines at a Dublin mass vaccination centre

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has been volunteering as a vaccinator at a mass Covid-19 vaccination centre in Dublin.

The Irish Sun reported this afternoon that the Fine Gael leader has worked several shifts at the centre at the Helix in DCU where he helped to administer jabs to patients.

It had been understood for a number of weeks that Tánaiste would step in to give the inoculations, having completed the three-hour HSE covid vaccine course online earlier this month, however Varadkar would not comment on the matter when asked about it recent weeks.

The Tánaiste is a registered doctor with the medical council.

At the start of the year, Varadkar said that he would volunteer his time if the HSE needed his help.

Speaking in January, he told Newstalk’s Hard Shoulder: “Well, I am available, the medical council extended my registration and that of other non-practicing doctors.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

I’ve said to the HSE that I’m available certainly to help with the vaccine clinics if they need me. I’d be more than willing to do it.”