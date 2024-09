FORMER TAOISEACH LEO Varadkar is penning an autobiography which will cover both his personal and political life.

In a statement, Varadkar said “there is so much people know already about my time at the top but almost as much that they don’t”.

He added that he has “the freedom now to say things I could not while holding office”, after resigning in March of this year.

The book is expected to be released in Autumn 2025 and will be published by Sandycove, an imprint of Penguin.

So today we’re asking: Will you read Leo Varadkar’s autobiography?