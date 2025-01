LEO VARADKAR IS off to Harvard to be a guest lecturer on public leadership as part of his new role as ‘Hauser Leader’ at the university’s Kennedy School Centre.

The Harvard website outlines that Hauser Leaders spend their time on campus advising students and engaging with faculty during richly-programmed visits throughout the academic year.

Other recipients of the title include former New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern, Nobel Peace Prize laureates Maria Ressa and Tawakkol Karman, and Pulitzer Prize winners Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn.

Taking up the position this spring, the former Taoiseach will give the Gustav Pollak Lecture in April, a lecture established in honour of the author, scholar and journalist.

Varadkar did not contest last year’s general election after stepping down as Taoiseach last year. There has been much speculation as to what his next move would be after politics.

Advertisement

In his new job at the prestigious Boston university, Varadkar will share his leadership experience with students, faculty, and the broader Kennedy School community through guest lecturing, student mentorship, and discussions focused on public leadership, healthcare policy, and international diplomacy.

“I am truly honored to accept the position of Hauser Leader at the Kennedy School, and I am looking forward to spending time at Harvard this spring,” said Varadkar about his new appointment.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity for me to learn as well as to mentor the next generation of public leaders,” he added.

“More so than ever, our world turns on knowledge, information and ideas. This is a really exciting opportunity and after more than twenty years in elected politics, it’s going to be great to do something really different for a while,” said the former Taoiseach.

The college website making the announcement details Varadkar’s career, stating that he “successfully helped lead Ireland’s public health and economic responses to the Covid-19 pandemic”

It goes on to note Varadkar’s role in helping to resolve the Brexit crisis, by maintaining Ireland’s place at the heart of the European Union and upholding the Good Friday Agreement. It outlines the former Taoiseach was part of a government that legislated for abortion in Ireland, introduced marriage equality and a gender recognition law.