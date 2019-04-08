This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 8 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leo still more popular than Micheál Martin but 1 in 5 think neither would do good job as Taoiseach

Last month, Varadkar’s approval rating fell to its lowest level since he became Taoiseach.

By Sean Murray Monday 8 Apr 2019, 6:00 AM
11 minutes ago 153 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4580841
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

ALMOST ONE IN five people don’t think that either of the men leading the two biggest parties in the Dáil would make a good Taoiseach, but more people think the current man occupying that role is doing a better job than his main rival on the opposition benches, a new poll has found.

A Red C poll of 1,000 Irish adults conducted last month asked people – when they put aside their own party preference – whether they thought Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar or Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin would do a better job as Taoiseach.

43% of people said Varadkar, 29% said Martin while 19% said neither of them. A further 9% said they didn’t know, when asked. 

The poll, conducted in March, came before the latest controversies around CervicalCheck that has seen the government come under heavy criticism.

That scandal has the potential to become a further headache for the government this week, with Health Minister Simon Harris due before an Oireachtas committee to face questions about his decision to offer free repeat smears last year. 

It also comes after a separate poll last month saw Varadkar’s approval rating fall to its lowest level since he became Fine Gael leader.

The Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI opinion poll found that Varadkar’s satisfaction rating has dropped to 43%, down eight points from 51% last October

Despite remaining the most popular party leader, today’s figure is the lowest satisfaction rating he has ever received during his time as head of Fine Gael. 

That same poll also saw Micheál Martin’s approval rate dropping, by 4% to 35%. 

With reporting from Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie