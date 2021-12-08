#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 8 December 2021
Advertisement

Tánaiste says there will be no blackouts this winter as power stations back online

It is understood Leo Varadkar made the comment at tonight’s Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 8 Dec 2021, 10:25 PM
1 hour ago 6,229 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5624379
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in September.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in September.
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar in September.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said there will be no blackouts or brownouts this winter due to two of the country’s power stations coming back online.

It is understood that Varadkar told tonight’s Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting that both Huntstown station – which is owned and operated by Energia – and Whitegate station – operated by Bord Gáis – were back online.

The stations had been shut down for maintenance for most of the year due to what the national grid operator, EirGrid, described as “unexpected and significant failure” of equipment.

Concerns had been raised in recent months about the possibility of blackouts this winter due to shortfalls in the supply of electricity.

The national grid operator had predicted that Ireland could face electricity shortfalls over the next five years due to increased demand and lower supply due to the closure of a number of fossil fuel-fired power stations.

It is understood that Varadkar also told the meeting that it was not yet clear if vaccines will need to be tweaked to combat the Omicron Covid-19 variant. However, he encouraged all to avail of the three-dose programme.

It comes as the World Health Organization’s emergencies director Dr Mike Ryan said the Omicron variant appears to be no worse than other coronavirus strains based on preliminary data, but warned that more research is needed to judge its severity.

Ryan also said that there was no sign that Omicron could fully sidestep protections provided by existing Covid vaccines.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The meeting also heard an announcement on business supports for those affected by the new Covid restrictions is expected tomorrow.

On a Green MEP’s letter targeting young farmers applying for credit, Varadkar said it was wrong to single out this sector. He said Fine Gael want to encourage more people into farming.

He also said some farmers may require borrowing to upgrade or modernise their farms to make them more sustainable, adding that Fine Gael will always support the farming sector.

With reporting from Christina Finn

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie