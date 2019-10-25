Gardaí investigating road crash that killed man (70s) appeal for motorists with dash cam footage

GARDAÍ IN CABINTEELY have issued a renewed appeal for information over a fatal road crash last week in south Dublin.

The incident took place at a pedestrian traffic lights on the Leopardstown Road at around 10.10pm last Wednesday 16 October.

A male pedestrian in his 70s suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a car.

He was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital but later died due to his injuries.

Gardaí today appealed for anyone who was in the area of the Leopardstown Road between the hours of 10pm to 10.20pm on 16 October to come forward.

They are particularly keen on speaking to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Cabinteely Garda Station on 01 666 5400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.