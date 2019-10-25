This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 25 October, 2019
Gardaí investigating road crash that killed man (70s) appeal for motorists with dash cam footage

The incident happened last week on the Leopardstown Road.

By Sean Murray Friday 25 Oct 2019, 10:11 PM
Leopardstown Road.
Image: Google Street View
Leopardstown Road.
File. Leopardstown Road.
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ IN CABINTEELY have issued a renewed appeal for information over a fatal road crash last week in south Dublin.

The incident took place at a pedestrian traffic lights on the Leopardstown Road at around 10.10pm last Wednesday 16 October. 

A male pedestrian in his 70s suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a car.

He was taken to St Vincent’s University Hospital but later died due to his injuries.

Gardaí today appealed for anyone who was in the area of the Leopardstown Road between the hours of 10pm to 10.20pm on 16 October to come forward.

They are particularly keen on speaking to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Cabinteely Garda Station on 01 666 5400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

