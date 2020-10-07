Taoiseach confirms Government is looking at the possibility of fines to enforce Covid-19 restrictions

The Taoiseach met with the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan this morning.

THE GOVERNMENT IS considering introducing graduated fines for those who travel between counties for non-essential reasons and for other breaches of restrictions.

Following a meeting of senior officials this morning, the Taoiseach confirmed that fines are under consideration.

As reported by TheJournal.ie this morning, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar raised the prospect of graduated fines system, such as not wearing a face mask or leaving the county when restrictions are in place, at the Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting last night.

One idea under consideration for graduated fines include a €50 on-the-spot fine for not wearing a face mask or leaving your county during restrictions. A spokesperson for the Tánaiste said:

“The law already provides for fines of €2,500 for breach of some laws like organising a gathering or not wearing a mask on public transport. All options are under review for but there are no plans at present for a new system of fines.”

It is understood that government is concerned about the task of enforcement by gardaí given the high penalty, with a view that perhaps something smaller like a €20-€50 fine for leaving the county or not wearing a mask would work better.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has also raised concerns about what what would happen if people refuse to pay fines, and the issues that might arise in those circumstances.

It is understood the system is not likely to be rolled out any time soon, as such a system would require legislation.

Level 3 enforcement

Speaking in the Dáil today, Micheál Martin confirmed that the civil servant Covid sub-committee met this morning to discuss the enforcement of Level 3.

Martin said there are concerns about Northern Ireland, stating that there “is clearly over spill” of cases from Northern Ireland into the Republic.

The Taoiseach says the subcommittee will meet on Friday and the government have asked NPHET about any additional measures ‘”we need to take to protect nursing homes, we are very concerned about it”.

The oversight committee is chaired by the State’s most senior civil servant Secretary General to the Government Martin Fraser. It provides oversight to NPHET recommendations and their practical implications to society and the economy.

The Taoiseach also told the Dáil that the government expect to see a surge in the number of people applying for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP).

He said they expect that between 50,000 to 60,000 people will apply for the social welfare payment by Friday as a result of the country gong into Level 3.

He said as of last night, 17,000 additional applications had been received.

Martin also told the Dáil today that he met the Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan this morning. The meeting follows Monday’s controversy where the government rejected his advice to move to Level 5.

Varadkar also publicly criticised the CMO for the rationale behind his recommendations.

The Taoiseach said he had a good discussion with Holohan and he commended him for his commitment to the country and for coming back “to help the country”.

He said they both have a shared objective of getting the country through pandemic.