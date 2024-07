IRELAND’S LIAM JEGOU has stormed into the final of the men’s C1 canoe slalom at the Paris Olympics.

Jegou completed today’s C1 semi-final with a brilliant run to safely advance to the final, which starts at 4.20pm Irish time.

The 28-year-old was first out and completed the course in a time of 96.52, picking up just two penalty seconds to set a time of 98.52, eventually placing sixth of 16.

Jegou finish just behind Slovakia’s Benjamin Savsek, the reigning Olympic champion who set a time of 98.28, including two penalty seconds.

That was unbelievable from Nicolas Gestin in the C1. Over 3.5 seconds faster than the next best. Taking every single advantage of being at home.@LiamJegou 6th and heads into an Olympic final at 4.20pm Irish time. — Sinéad O'Carroll (@SineadOCarroll) July 29, 2024

Home favourite Nicolas Gestin of France was fastest at 93.12, with no penalty seconds.

The top 12 from today’s semi-finals advanced to the final.

Jegou finished 15th at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

