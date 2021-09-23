Four people taken to hospital after light aircraft crash on Wexford beach

FOUR PEOPLE HAVE been injured after a light aircraft crash landed on a beach in Wexford earlier this evening.

The Coast Guard was notified at approximately 5.10pm that the light aircraft had crashed on a beach near Carnsore Point.

A garda spokesperson said there were four people on board – two men in their 20s and 50s and two women both aged in their 30s.

All four were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The scene is currently preserved. The Air Accident Investigation Unit and the Irish Aviation Authority have been notified,” the spokesperson said.

“An investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.”

The Rescue 117 helicopter from Waterford was tasked to attend the scene along with the Carnsore Coast Guard Unit. Gardaí and emergency services also attended the scene.

When the helicopter arrived at the scene of the crash, all people on board the aircraft were found with suspected head injuries.

At this point, the Rescue 116 helicopter was also tasked to attend the scene.

Each helicopter brought one person to hospital, and the other two occupants were brought by road ambulance.