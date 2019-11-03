This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Over 30 injured after tourist bus crashes on French motorway

There were 33 people on board, of whom 29 sustained light injuries and four were seriously wounded.

By AFP Sunday 3 Nov 2019, 4:15 PM
French police in Lille.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

AT LEAST 33 people were injured, four seriously, when a bus travelling between Paris and London overturned in northern France while turning off a busy motorway, police said.

The Flixbus vehicle toppled on its side around midday (11am Irish time) as it took an exit from the A1 motorway, France’s busiest route, a police statement said. 

There were 33 people on board, of whom 29 sustained light injuries and four were seriously wounded. Some of the injured were foreign nationals.

The statement did not say whether the bus was bound for London or for Paris.

Rescue teams from the police, fire brigade, and ambulance service rushed to the scene. The motorway exit has been closed, the statement said.

