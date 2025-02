The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

Limerick 0-30

Tipperary 1-23

SEVEN POINTS FROM Diarmaid Byrnes saw Limerick get their first Allianz Hurling League win on the board with a four-point victory over Tipperary in front of 11,213 fans at the Gaelic Grounds.

Darragh McCarthy’s free-taking had kept Tipp within a point as late as the 66th minute but Limerick landed four in a row, including a Byrnes pair. The wing-back’s haul featured four from play and three frees, one of which was landed from his won 45.

New starters Aidan O’Connor (0-5), Patrick O’Donovan, and Adam English (0-3 each) continued to impress, while captain Cian Lynch was the stand-out performer in midfield.

Relocated Barry Murphy picked up the TG4 man of the match award for his display at corner-back but Kyle Hayes limped off in the first half.

Seán Kenneally’s wondergoal saw Tipp lead 1-13 to 0-15 at midway but they didn’t score from play after the 44th minute. They will take enough positives as they work towards their Munster Championship opener against the same opponents down the line.

